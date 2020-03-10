Rent Calculator
All apartments in Melwood
Find more places like 6400 FOXLEY RD.
Home
Melwood, MD
6400 FOXLEY RD
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6400 FOXLEY RD
6400 Foxley Road
No Longer Available
Location
6400 Foxley Road, Melwood, MD 20772
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1.1 ACRES OF INDUSTRIAL ZONED LAND, FLAT FENCED IN LOT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6400 FOXLEY RD have any available units?
6400 FOXLEY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Melwood, MD
.
Is 6400 FOXLEY RD currently offering any rent specials?
6400 FOXLEY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 FOXLEY RD pet-friendly?
No, 6400 FOXLEY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Melwood
.
Does 6400 FOXLEY RD offer parking?
No, 6400 FOXLEY RD does not offer parking.
Does 6400 FOXLEY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 FOXLEY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 FOXLEY RD have a pool?
No, 6400 FOXLEY RD does not have a pool.
Does 6400 FOXLEY RD have accessible units?
No, 6400 FOXLEY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 FOXLEY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 FOXLEY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 FOXLEY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 FOXLEY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
