All apartments in Melwood
Find more places like
10412 MARLBORO PIKE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melwood, MD
/
10412 MARLBORO PIKE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10412 MARLBORO PIKE

10412 Marlboro Pike · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10412 Marlboro Pike, Melwood, MD 20772

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10412 MARLBORO PIKE have any available units?
10412 MARLBORO PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melwood, MD.
Is 10412 MARLBORO PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
10412 MARLBORO PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10412 MARLBORO PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 10412 MARLBORO PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melwood.
Does 10412 MARLBORO PIKE offer parking?
No, 10412 MARLBORO PIKE does not offer parking.
Does 10412 MARLBORO PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10412 MARLBORO PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10412 MARLBORO PIKE have a pool?
No, 10412 MARLBORO PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 10412 MARLBORO PIKE have accessible units?
No, 10412 MARLBORO PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 10412 MARLBORO PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10412 MARLBORO PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10412 MARLBORO PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10412 MARLBORO PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDClinton, MDRosaryville, MDMarlton, MDForestville, MDBrock Hall, MDCamp Springs, MDMarlboro Village, MDDistrict Heights, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDSilver Hill, MDCapitol Heights, MDKettering, MDCoral Hills, MDTemple Hills, MDSummerfield, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican University