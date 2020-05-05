All apartments in Mays Chapel
Mays Chapel, MD
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY

8548 London Bridge Way
Location

8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail. Kitchen w/marble counters & stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom w/Bath & 2 large closets, 2 additional Bedrooms & Hall Bath on the 2nd Level. Lower Level Family Room & full Bath. Main Level hardwood floors, Deck off the Living Room, walk-out access from Family Room to Patio. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY have any available units?
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY have?
Some of 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY does offer parking.
Does 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY have a pool?
No, 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
