8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY

Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail. Kitchen w/marble counters & stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom w/Bath & 2 large closets, 2 additional Bedrooms & Hall Bath on the 2nd Level. Lower Level Family Room & full Bath. Main Level hardwood floors, Deck off the Living Room, walk-out access from Family Room to Patio. Great location!