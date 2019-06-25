All apartments in Mays Chapel
511 CHATTERTON ROAD

511 Chatterton Road · No Longer Available
Location

511 Chatterton Road, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Very spacious garage end of group townhouse with breathtaking forest view. Located at very desirable Mays Chapel Village with easy access to the highways, this larger town house has a private gated walk way to the covered front entrance. Themain level features a sunny living room with forest view, a formal dining room, huge breakfast area and gleaming hardwood floor. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom vanity with double sinks. All good size bedrooms are only available in a large model THs such as this one. Fully finished basement with walk out sliding door to back yard. The family/recreation room is large enough to easily fit a full size ping pong table. An additional half bathroom in basement for everyday convenience. Great schools. Two car garage in addition a long driveway for multiple cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

