511 CHATTERTON ROAD

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Very spacious garage end of group townhouse with breathtaking forest view. Located at very desirable Mays Chapel Village with easy access to the highways, this larger town house has a private gated walk way to the covered front entrance. Themain level features a sunny living room with forest view, a formal dining room, huge breakfast area and gleaming hardwood floor. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom vanity with double sinks. All good size bedrooms are only available in a large model THs such as this one. Fully finished basement with walk out sliding door to back yard. The family/recreation room is large enough to easily fit a full size ping pong table. An additional half bathroom in basement for everyday convenience. Great schools. Two car garage in addition a long driveway for multiple cars.