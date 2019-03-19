4 GLENAMOY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely renovated from top to bottom with wood flooring, new kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances. Desired area close shopping, fine dining and major highways. Condo is on the second level with a balcony. Ready to occupy immediately.