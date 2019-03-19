4 GLENAMOY ROAD

Completely renovated from top to bottom with wood flooring, new kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances. Desired area close shopping, fine dining and major highways. Condo is on the second level with a balcony. Ready to occupy immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
