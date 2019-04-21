All apartments in Mays Chapel
31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT

31 Battersea Bridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

31 Battersea Bridge Court, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful one of the largest in community 3 BR 2 full 2 half BA end of group townhouse in highly desirable & friendly Wellington Valley with huge fenced private backyard overlooking woods. Spacious country kitchen with slider to large deck. Big size bedrooms and family room in basement. Laundry in basement. Plenty of storage space. Convenient location. Good schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT have any available units?
31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
