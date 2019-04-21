31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT

Beautiful one of the largest in community 3 BR 2 full 2 half BA end of group townhouse in highly desirable & friendly Wellington Valley with huge fenced private backyard overlooking woods. Spacious country kitchen with slider to large deck. Big size bedrooms and family room in basement. Laundry in basement. Plenty of storage space. Convenient location. Good schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
