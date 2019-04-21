31 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful one of the largest in community 3 BR 2 full 2 half BA end of group townhouse in highly desirable & friendly Wellington Valley with huge fenced private backyard overlooking woods. Spacious country kitchen with slider to large deck. Big size bedrooms and family room in basement. Laundry in basement. Plenty of storage space. Convenient location. Good schools.