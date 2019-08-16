All apartments in Mays Chapel
112 CASTLETOWN ROAD
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

112 CASTLETOWN ROAD

112 Castletown Road · No Longer Available
Location

112 Castletown Road, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location in Mays Chapel. This two bedroom two bath condo features a newer kitchen and appliances, a main level patio entrance, and no steps. 1290 Sqft. Lots of Storage. Available immediately. Schedule your appointment to see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD have any available units?
112 CASTLETOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
Is 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
112 CASTLETOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD offer parking?
No, 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
