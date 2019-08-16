Great location in Mays Chapel. This two bedroom two bath condo features a newer kitchen and appliances, a main level patio entrance, and no steps. 1290 Sqft. Lots of Storage. Available immediately. Schedule your appointment to see it today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD have any available units?
112 CASTLETOWN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
Is 112 CASTLETOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
112 CASTLETOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.