Maugansville, MD
18214 Roycroft Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

18214 Roycroft Drive

18214 Roycroft Drive · (240) 329-5050
Location

18214 Roycroft Drive, Maugansville, MD 21740
Maugansville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18214 Roycroft Drive · Avail. Jul 31

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1874 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
18214 Roycroft Drive Available 07/31/20 Three Bedroom Townhouse in Seneca Ridge!! Available Now!! $1350 a month-Vouchers Welcome - Seneca Ridge!!! Three bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse in Seneca Ridge Community. Fully finished basement, attached garage, Electric heating, Central A/C, public water/sewer and prewired for cable, w/d hookup. $1350 a month including HOA fees. Will accept Section 8 voucher, must have excellent rental references. Call Affordable Rental Property Management today at 240-329-5050

(RLNE5082713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18214 Roycroft Drive have any available units?
18214 Roycroft Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18214 Roycroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18214 Roycroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18214 Roycroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18214 Roycroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maugansville.
Does 18214 Roycroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18214 Roycroft Drive offers parking.
Does 18214 Roycroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18214 Roycroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18214 Roycroft Drive have a pool?
No, 18214 Roycroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18214 Roycroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 18214 Roycroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18214 Roycroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18214 Roycroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18214 Roycroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18214 Roycroft Drive has units with air conditioning.
