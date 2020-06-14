14119 MAUGANSVILLE ROAD

Amenities

Well-kept (1) bedroom/ (1) full bath apartment in Maugansville, The apartment is located on the first floor of the property. It has a nice side porch for sitting and a rear enclosed porch as well. The rooms are a good size. There is a basement which contains the washer/ dryer, and is dry and secure. From the kitchen, the tenant can walk out to the side stone patio, and relax. There is ample parking and the rear lot is flat. Included in the rent is the lawn care and trash, which would normally cost about $150.00 per month. Landlord would like to collect an additional fee for the water bill, so there is no burden on the tenant. The only expense would be the electric. The second floor tenant works nights and is hardly home. Come see this one, as there aren't that many nice (1) bedroom apartments available. Please note- the fireplace is for decoration only.