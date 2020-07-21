Rent Calculator
8544 CROOKED TREE LANE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM
8544 Crooked Tree Lane
No Longer Available
Maryland City
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location
8544 Crooked Tree Lane, Maryland City, MD 20724
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful interior townhome with 2 car garage, hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen for entertaining. Lower level finished rec room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE have any available units?
8544 CROOKED TREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maryland City, MD
.
What amenities does 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE have?
Some of 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8544 CROOKED TREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maryland City
.
Does 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE offers parking.
Does 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE have a pool?
No, 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8544 CROOKED TREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
