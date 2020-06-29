All apartments in Maryland City
8431 Kendall Court
8431 Kendall Court

8431 Kendall Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8431 Kendall Ct, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Luxurious end unit 3 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms located in Laurel, MD close to FT. Meade. 2 car garage, loft and deck. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. Walk in closets hardwood floors community pool and party room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8431 Kendall Court have any available units?
8431 Kendall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8431 Kendall Court have?
Some of 8431 Kendall Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8431 Kendall Court currently offering any rent specials?
8431 Kendall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8431 Kendall Court pet-friendly?
No, 8431 Kendall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 8431 Kendall Court offer parking?
Yes, 8431 Kendall Court offers parking.
Does 8431 Kendall Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8431 Kendall Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8431 Kendall Court have a pool?
Yes, 8431 Kendall Court has a pool.
Does 8431 Kendall Court have accessible units?
No, 8431 Kendall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8431 Kendall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8431 Kendall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8431 Kendall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8431 Kendall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
