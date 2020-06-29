Luxurious end unit 3 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms located in Laurel, MD close to FT. Meade. 2 car garage, loft and deck. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. Walk in closets hardwood floors community pool and party room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8431 Kendall Court have any available units?
8431 Kendall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8431 Kendall Court have?
Some of 8431 Kendall Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8431 Kendall Court currently offering any rent specials?
8431 Kendall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.