All apartments in Maryland City
Find more places like 8247 Lyndhurst St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
8247 Lyndhurst St
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:35 AM

8247 Lyndhurst St

8247 Lyndhurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryland City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8247 Lyndhurst Street, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. 3 bedroom townhouse in Russett Community of Anne Arundel County. 2 full, 2 half baths, one with Jacuzzi tub. Fully equipped kitchen. Finished basement, 1 car garage. Community pool and clubhouse. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8247 Lyndhurst St have any available units?
8247 Lyndhurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8247 Lyndhurst St have?
Some of 8247 Lyndhurst St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8247 Lyndhurst St currently offering any rent specials?
8247 Lyndhurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8247 Lyndhurst St pet-friendly?
No, 8247 Lyndhurst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 8247 Lyndhurst St offer parking?
Yes, 8247 Lyndhurst St offers parking.
Does 8247 Lyndhurst St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8247 Lyndhurst St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8247 Lyndhurst St have a pool?
Yes, 8247 Lyndhurst St has a pool.
Does 8247 Lyndhurst St have accessible units?
No, 8247 Lyndhurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 8247 Lyndhurst St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8247 Lyndhurst St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8247 Lyndhurst St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8247 Lyndhurst St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr
Maryland City, MD 20724
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Maryland City 1 BedroomsMaryland City 2 Bedrooms
Maryland City Apartments with GymMaryland City Dog Friendly Apartments
Maryland City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MD
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University