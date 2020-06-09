AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. 3 bedroom townhouse in Russett Community of Anne Arundel County. 2 full, 2 half baths, one with Jacuzzi tub. Fully equipped kitchen. Finished basement, 1 car garage. Community pool and clubhouse. No pets, no smoking.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8247 Lyndhurst St have any available units?
8247 Lyndhurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8247 Lyndhurst St have?
Some of 8247 Lyndhurst St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8247 Lyndhurst St currently offering any rent specials?
8247 Lyndhurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.