Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870

8185 Scenic Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8185 Scenic Meadow Drive, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Community Amenities

Beautifully designed with historical Georgian revival inspired architecture
Pet-friendly apartments. Cats and big dogs allowed, certain restrictions apply.
State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio theater equipment, free weights, and resistance machines
Sports field perfect for football, soccer and other field activities
Free access to Russett Community Center to enjoy tennis, basketball, volleyball courts and more
Easy access to MARC train offering transportation throughout the Washington DC and Baltimore metro areas

Gorgeous landscaping with plenty of open space
Resort-style swimming pool and sundeck
Childrens playscape features sliding board, jungle gym, swings and more
Clubhouse features country club inspired great room with full kitchen, fireplace, media center, DVD library and WiFi access
Convenient garage parking with individual direct with remote control entry

Apartment Amenities

One, two and three bedroom apartments and spacious townhomes
Panoramic views of the Maryland countryside*
Deluxe eat-in kitchens with breakfast bars and pantries*
Formal dining rooms*
Individual direct access garages with automatic door openers*
Bathrooms with cultured marble vanities and Hollywood lighting
Spacious linen* and walk-in closets
Cable-ready with high-speed Internet available
Individually metered utilities

Designer touches including oversized picture and bay windows, built-in computer desks and vaulted ceilings*
Wall-to-wall carpet
White-on-white cabinetry and appliance package, including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, gas ovens, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers and disposals
Fireplaces
Private patio, balcony and/or porch*
Full-sized washers and dryers in every apartment
Central heat and air
Wired with multiple phone lines

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 have any available units?
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 have?
Some of 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 currently offering any rent specials?
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 is pet friendly.
Does 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 offer parking?
Yes, 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 offers parking.
Does 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 have a pool?
Yes, 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 has a pool.
Does 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 have accessible units?
No, 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 does not have accessible units.
Does 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8185 Scenic Meadow Dr Unit: 870 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
