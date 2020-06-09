Rent Calculator
All apartments in Maryland City
Find more places like 8054 Pennington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
8054 Pennington Dr
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:58 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8054 Pennington Dr
8054 Pennington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Maryland City
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
8054 Pennington Drive, Maryland City, MD 20724
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW. Gorgeous 3 story town home Russett with cathedral ceiling and eat in kitchen. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 2 car garage and nice deck. No smoking. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8054 Pennington Dr have any available units?
8054 Pennington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maryland City, MD
.
What amenities does 8054 Pennington Dr have?
Some of 8054 Pennington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8054 Pennington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8054 Pennington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8054 Pennington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8054 Pennington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maryland City
.
Does 8054 Pennington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8054 Pennington Dr offers parking.
Does 8054 Pennington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8054 Pennington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8054 Pennington Dr have a pool?
No, 8054 Pennington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8054 Pennington Dr have accessible units?
No, 8054 Pennington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8054 Pennington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8054 Pennington Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8054 Pennington Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8054 Pennington Dr has units with air conditioning.
