8054 Pennington Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW. Gorgeous 3 story town home Russett with cathedral ceiling and eat in kitchen. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 2 car garage and nice deck. No smoking. No pets please.