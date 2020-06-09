8014 Moss Bank Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/facc7c8001 ---- Must See beautiful 4BR, 2-car garage, SF colonial home in Russett subdivision located near Fort Meade, DC and Baltimore. Quality wood flooring throughout; amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New fridge, washer, dryer. Enjoy location next to small park, association pool and tennis courts, walking/hiking trails and nature preserve. No smoking. Small pets considered.



