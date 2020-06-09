All apartments in Maryland City
8014 Moss Bank Dr

8014 Moss Bank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8014 Moss Bank Drive, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/facc7c8001 ---- Must See beautiful 4BR, 2-car garage, SF colonial home in Russett subdivision located near Fort Meade, DC and Baltimore. Quality wood flooring throughout; amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New fridge, washer, dryer. Enjoy location next to small park, association pool and tennis courts, walking/hiking trails and nature preserve. No smoking. Small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
