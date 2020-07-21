3543 Carriage Walk Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/15186000a7 ---- Lovely townhouse/condo in coveted Russett Community of Laurel! Community pool and fitness facilities. Laundry in unit. Gourmet kitchen with bay window in eating area and balcony too! 1 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Club House Clubhouse Community Pool Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Double Oven Driveway Parking Dryer Electric Dryer Garage Gas Heating Hardwood Flooring Heat Heating Laundry Room Laundry Room Upstairs Living/Dining Room Combo Master Bedroom No Fireplace Open Design Oven Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Tennis Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washing Machine