---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/15186000a7 ---- Lovely townhouse/condo in coveted Russett Community of Laurel! Community pool and fitness facilities. Laundry in unit. Gourmet kitchen with bay window in eating area and balcony too! 1 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Club House Clubhouse Community Pool Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Double Oven Driveway Parking Dryer Electric Dryer Garage Gas Heating Hardwood Flooring Heat Heating Laundry Room Laundry Room Upstairs Living/Dining Room Combo Master Bedroom No Fireplace Open Design Oven Pool Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Stove Tennis Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washing Machine
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3543 Carriage Walk Ln have any available units?
3543 Carriage Walk Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3543 Carriage Walk Ln have?
Some of 3543 Carriage Walk Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3543 Carriage Walk Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3543 Carriage Walk Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.