3420 Londonleaf Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Picturesque 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse in Laurel. Walk into a spacious foyer with immediate access to the kitchen. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, custom tiled backsplash, and plenty of counter and cabinetry space. The dining room has beautiful hardwood floors and moves into the spacious living room. Living room has a decorative fireplace, and leads immediately to the deck. The deck is great for entertaining and relaxing. On the upper level there is a master bedroom with great closet space and natural lighting. The spacious hall bath is also available for the additional bedroom on this floor. The fully finished lower level has an additional bedroom and full bath which is great for added living space.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5095138)