Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:14 AM

3420 Londonleaf Ln

3420 Londonleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Londonleaf Lane, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Picturesque 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse in Laurel. Walk into a spacious foyer with immediate access to the kitchen. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, custom tiled backsplash, and plenty of counter and cabinetry space. The dining room has beautiful hardwood floors and moves into the spacious living room. Living room has a decorative fireplace, and leads immediately to the deck. The deck is great for entertaining and relaxing. On the upper level there is a master bedroom with great closet space and natural lighting. The spacious hall bath is also available for the additional bedroom on this floor. The fully finished lower level has an additional bedroom and full bath which is great for added living space.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5095138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Londonleaf Ln have any available units?
3420 Londonleaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3420 Londonleaf Ln have?
Some of 3420 Londonleaf Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Londonleaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Londonleaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Londonleaf Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Londonleaf Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 3420 Londonleaf Ln offer parking?
No, 3420 Londonleaf Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Londonleaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Londonleaf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Londonleaf Ln have a pool?
No, 3420 Londonleaf Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Londonleaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 3420 Londonleaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Londonleaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Londonleaf Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Londonleaf Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Londonleaf Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
