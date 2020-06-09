Rent Calculator
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3352 OLD LINE AVENUE
3352 Old Line Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3352 Old Line Avenue, Maryland City, MD 20724
Maryland City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
come to to see this five bedrooms and three full bath.. its ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE have any available units?
3352 OLD LINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maryland City, MD
.
What amenities does 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE have?
Some of 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3352 OLD LINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maryland City
.
Does 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3352 OLD LINE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
