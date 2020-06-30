3324 YELLOW FLOWER RD

3324 Yellow Flower Road, Maryland City, MD 20724 Maryland City
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Nice 3-Level Townhouse featuring an eat in kitchen with slider to large deck. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Finished lower level with office and den. Russett Community Amenities: Pool, Tennis Courts and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
