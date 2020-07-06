All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:20 PM

3238 THAMES LANE

3238 Thames Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3238 Thames Lane, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End of Group Townhouse in Russett with 2 Master Bedrooms and a one car garage. 42 inch kitchen cabinets and recessed lighting. Excellent location for easy access to Baltimore/Fort Meade and DC. Must use Property Frameworks credit application and lease. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 THAMES LANE have any available units?
3238 THAMES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
Is 3238 THAMES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3238 THAMES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 THAMES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3238 THAMES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 3238 THAMES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3238 THAMES LANE offers parking.
Does 3238 THAMES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3238 THAMES LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 THAMES LANE have a pool?
No, 3238 THAMES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3238 THAMES LANE have accessible units?
No, 3238 THAMES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 THAMES LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3238 THAMES LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3238 THAMES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3238 THAMES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

