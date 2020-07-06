End of Group Townhouse in Russett with 2 Master Bedrooms and a one car garage. 42 inch kitchen cabinets and recessed lighting. Excellent location for easy access to Baltimore/Fort Meade and DC. Must use Property Frameworks credit application and lease. No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3238 THAMES LANE have any available units?
3238 THAMES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
Is 3238 THAMES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3238 THAMES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.