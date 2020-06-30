Rent Calculator
Home
Maryland City, MD
312 PARK HALL S
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
312 PARK HALL S
312 Park Hall South
No Longer Available
Location
312 Park Hall South, Maryland City, MD 20724
Maryland City
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy rambler features 2 main level bedrooms, full bath, eat in kitchen, living room, separate dining room. Lower level features 2 bedrooms, full bath, 2nd kitchen, family room and lots of storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 PARK HALL S have any available units?
312 PARK HALL S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maryland City, MD
.
Is 312 PARK HALL S currently offering any rent specials?
312 PARK HALL S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 PARK HALL S pet-friendly?
No, 312 PARK HALL S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maryland City
.
Does 312 PARK HALL S offer parking?
No, 312 PARK HALL S does not offer parking.
Does 312 PARK HALL S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 PARK HALL S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 PARK HALL S have a pool?
No, 312 PARK HALL S does not have a pool.
Does 312 PARK HALL S have accessible units?
No, 312 PARK HALL S does not have accessible units.
Does 312 PARK HALL S have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 PARK HALL S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 PARK HALL S have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 PARK HALL S does not have units with air conditioning.
