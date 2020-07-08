252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic and dramatic END UNIT townhouse with TONS of space--ground level family room overlooks green space, main level features hardwoods, gas fireplace, bay window, and spacious, table-space kitchen. Gracious bedrooms and master bath with soaking tub, and top floor bonus storage room with skylight. Close to major transportation arteries and MARC train. Vacant! Pets and Smokers ok, available immediately. VACANT, show anytime, landlord does not supply washer/dryer or garage door opener.