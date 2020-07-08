All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD

252 Brock Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

252 Brock Bridge Road, Maryland City, MD 20724
Maryland City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic and dramatic END UNIT townhouse with TONS of space--ground level family room overlooks green space, main level features hardwoods, gas fireplace, bay window, and spacious, table-space kitchen. Gracious bedrooms and master bath with soaking tub, and top floor bonus storage room with skylight. Close to major transportation arteries and MARC train. Vacant! Pets and Smokers ok, available immediately. VACANT, show anytime, landlord does not supply washer/dryer or garage door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 BROCK BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

