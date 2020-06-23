Great end unit town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Plush wall to wall carpeting throughout. Two bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom offering dual vanities and a soaking tub. Basement can be used as family room or third bedroom and includes full bath. Private deck. Please excuse any moving boxes as the current tenant is preparing for the move. The property will be cleaned professionally.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE have any available units?
126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE have?
Some of 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.