Maryland City, MD
126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE

126 Forests Edge Place · No Longer Available
Location

126 Forests Edge Place, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great end unit town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Plush wall to wall carpeting throughout. Two bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom offering dual vanities and a soaking tub. Basement can be used as family room or third bedroom and includes full bath. Private deck. Please excuse any moving boxes as the current tenant is preparing for the move. The property will be cleaned professionally.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE have any available units?
126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE have?
Some of 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
