126 FORESTS EDGE PLACE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great end unit town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Plush wall to wall carpeting throughout. Two bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom offering dual vanities and a soaking tub. Basement can be used as family room or third bedroom and includes full bath. Private deck. Please excuse any moving boxes as the current tenant is preparing for the move. The property will be cleaned professionally.