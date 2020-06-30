All apartments in Marlton
Last updated December 1 2019 at 6:27 AM

9706 SHUTTLE COURT S

9706 Shuttle Court South · No Longer Available
Location

9706 Shuttle Court South, Marlton, MD 20772

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome Home! Charming well maintained 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths on a quiet cul-de-sac. Features include: Beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, swimming pool, great closet space, enclosed patio and generously sized bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S have any available units?
9706 SHUTTLE COURT S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
What amenities does 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S have?
Some of 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S currently offering any rent specials?
9706 SHUTTLE COURT S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S pet-friendly?
No, 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S offer parking?
No, 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S does not offer parking.
Does 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S have a pool?
Yes, 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S has a pool.
Does 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S have accessible units?
No, 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9706 SHUTTLE COURT S does not have units with air conditioning.

