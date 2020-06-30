9706 SHUTTLE COURT S

Welcome Home! Charming well maintained 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths on a quiet cul-de-sac. Features include: Beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet, swimming pool, great closet space, enclosed patio and generously sized bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
