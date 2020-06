Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home now vacant. Ready for occupancy. Nice detached house in Marlton Neighborhood. Cathedral ceiling in living room, open living / dining area, large eat in kitchen with updated cabinets and appliances, Sun Room, upstairs features 3 BR and 1 BA. Garage- one space, large yard. Note - no inside smoking, no space heaters. Large shed not included in lease. Sorry, no pets allowed.