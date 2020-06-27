Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Marlton
Find more places like 12711 NEW TOWN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Marlton, MD
/
12711 NEW TOWN WAY
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM
1 of 47
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12711 NEW TOWN WAY
12711 New Town Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12711 New Town Way, Marlton, MD 20772
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
$50 money order per adult that apply. A copy of driver's license and 2 most recent pay-stubs along with application. Thanks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12711 NEW TOWN WAY have any available units?
12711 NEW TOWN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marlton, MD
.
What amenities does 12711 NEW TOWN WAY have?
Some of 12711 NEW TOWN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12711 NEW TOWN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12711 NEW TOWN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12711 NEW TOWN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12711 NEW TOWN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marlton
.
Does 12711 NEW TOWN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12711 NEW TOWN WAY offers parking.
Does 12711 NEW TOWN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12711 NEW TOWN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12711 NEW TOWN WAY have a pool?
No, 12711 NEW TOWN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12711 NEW TOWN WAY have accessible units?
No, 12711 NEW TOWN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12711 NEW TOWN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12711 NEW TOWN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12711 NEW TOWN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12711 NEW TOWN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd
Marlton, MD 20772
Similar Pages
Marlton 1 Bedrooms
Marlton Apartments with Gym
Marlton Apartments with Parking
Marlton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marlton Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Annapolis, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Cheverly, MD
Peppermill Village, MD
North Laurel, MD
National Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MD
Gambrills, MD
Fulton, MD
Glenarden, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Hayfield, VA
Rose Hill, VA
Coral Hills, MD
Indian Head, MD
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Cloverly, MD
Lake Barcroft, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America