Application Fee $50 for all applicants over 18yrs+, rental and employment verification required, with 2 most recent pay stubs. NO PETS, Showing by appointments only. See Show times, contact listing agent only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12604 MONARCH COURT have any available units?
12604 MONARCH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
What amenities does 12604 MONARCH COURT have?
Some of 12604 MONARCH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12604 MONARCH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12604 MONARCH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.