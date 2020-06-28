12604 MONARCH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace ice maker range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Application Fee $50 for all applicants over 18yrs+, rental and employment verification required, with 2 most recent pay stubs. NO PETS, Showing by appointments only. See Show times, contact listing agent only.