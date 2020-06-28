All apartments in Marlton
Find more places like 12604 MONARCH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlton, MD
/
12604 MONARCH COURT
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:11 AM

12604 MONARCH COURT

12604 Monarch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12604 Monarch Court, Marlton, MD 20772

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Application Fee $50 for all applicants over 18yrs+, rental and employment verification required, with 2 most recent pay stubs. NO PETS, Showing by appointments only. See Show times, contact listing agent only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12604 MONARCH COURT have any available units?
12604 MONARCH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
What amenities does 12604 MONARCH COURT have?
Some of 12604 MONARCH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12604 MONARCH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12604 MONARCH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12604 MONARCH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12604 MONARCH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 12604 MONARCH COURT offer parking?
No, 12604 MONARCH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12604 MONARCH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12604 MONARCH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12604 MONARCH COURT have a pool?
No, 12604 MONARCH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12604 MONARCH COURT have accessible units?
No, 12604 MONARCH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12604 MONARCH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12604 MONARCH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12604 MONARCH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12604 MONARCH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd
Marlton, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlton 1 BedroomsMarlton Apartments with Gym
Marlton Apartments with ParkingMarlton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marlton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MD
Fulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America