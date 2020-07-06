4815 Clirieden Lane, Marlboro Village, MD 20772 Greater Upper Marlboro
Beautiful 3 level end unit townhouse with garage located in Upper Marlboro, MD. Two large bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Owner is RE Licensee. Must apply online at Rentalsrock.com. Application fee is $45 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
