All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE

4815 Clirieden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4815 Clirieden Lane, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 level end unit townhouse with garage located in Upper Marlboro, MD. Two large bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Owner is RE Licensee. Must apply online at Rentalsrock.com. Application fee is $45 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE have any available units?
4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE have?
Some of 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE offers parking.
Does 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 CLIRIEDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlboro Village 1 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village Apartments with GarageMarlboro Village Apartments with Gym
Marlboro Village Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Gambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University