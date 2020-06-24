All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT

4629 Governor Kent Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4629 Governor Kent Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME WITH A BASEMENT,FAMILY ROOM,SEPARATE DINING ROOM,SUNKEN LIVING ROOM,FIRE PLACE AND ONE CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT have any available units?
4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
Is 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT offers parking.
Does 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT have a pool?
No, 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4629 GOVERNOR KENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlboro Village 1 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village Apartments with GarageMarlboro Village Apartments with Gym
Marlboro Village Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Gambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University