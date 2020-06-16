14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct

Amenities
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996
Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels. On the entry level you will find a finished, walkout basement perfect for entertaining, laundry room and one car garage with storage. The main level features an open floor plan with a sunken living room, separate dining room, eat-in-kitchen, powder room and access to huge deck. The bedroom level includes a master bedroom with full bath, two additional bedrooms and another full bath.
This is a perfect starter home located near the famous Dutch Village Amish Market and all things Upper Marlboro, zoned for Wise High School.
Contact us for a private tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158996
Property Id 158996
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5619988)