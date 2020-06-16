All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:14 AM

14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct

14413 Colonel Fenwick Court · (202) 655-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996

Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels. On the entry level you will find a finished, walkout basement perfect for entertaining, laundry room and one car garage with storage. The main level features an open floor plan with a sunken living room, separate dining room, eat-in-kitchen, powder room and access to huge deck. The bedroom level includes a master bedroom with full bath, two additional bedrooms and another full bath.

This is a perfect starter home located near the famous Dutch Village Amish Market and all things Upper Marlboro, zoned for Wise High School.

Property Id 158996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct have any available units?
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct have?
Some of 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct does offer parking.
Does 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct have a pool?
No, 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct have accessible units?
No, 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
