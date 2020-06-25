All apartments in Marlboro Village
Marlboro Village, MD
14100 FARNSWORTH LANE
14100 FARNSWORTH LANE

14100 Farnsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14100 Farnsworth Lane, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just in time for Spring! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo. Convenient and close to shopping, transportation, schools, entertainment, etc., Contact listing agent for showing instructions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE have any available units?
14100 FARNSWORTH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
Is 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14100 FARNSWORTH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE offer parking?
No, 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE have a pool?
No, 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE have accessible units?
No, 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14100 FARNSWORTH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
