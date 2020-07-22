All apartments in Marlboro Village
13956 KING GEORGE WAY

13956 King George Way · No Longer Available
Location

13956 King George Way, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENOVATED IN 2017 , CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS,MAJOR ROUTE ,CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DC, 495, ANDREW AIR FORCE BASE,NICE COMMUNITY .INCOME RENTAL CALCULATION REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have any available units?
13956 KING GEORGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
Is 13956 KING GEORGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13956 KING GEORGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13956 KING GEORGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY offer parking?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have a pool?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
