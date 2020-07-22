Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 13956 KING GEORGE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
13956 KING GEORGE WAY
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13956 KING GEORGE WAY
13956 King George Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Location
13956 King George Way, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENOVATED IN 2017 , CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS,MAJOR ROUTE ,CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DC, 495, ANDREW AIR FORCE BASE,NICE COMMUNITY .INCOME RENTAL CALCULATION REQUIRED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have any available units?
13956 KING GEORGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marlboro Village, MD
.
Is 13956 KING GEORGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13956 KING GEORGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13956 KING GEORGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village
.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY offer parking?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have a pool?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13956 KING GEORGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13956 KING GEORGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Similar Pages
Marlboro Village 1 Bedroom Apartments
Marlboro Village 2 Bedroom Apartments
Marlboro Village 3 Bedroom Apartments
Marlboro Village Apartments with Balconies
Marlboro Village Apartments with Garages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
McLean, VA
Marlton, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Cheverly, MD
Peppermill Village, MD
Seat Pleasant, MD
North Laurel, MD
National Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MD
Gambrills, MD
Fulton, MD
Seven Corners, VA
Ilchester, MD
Deale, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Cape St. Claire, MD
Summerfield, MD
Rose Hill, VA
Kemp Mill, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University