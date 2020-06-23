All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE

13903 Lord Fairfax Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13903 Lord Fairfax Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Available now! Beautiful single family home in quaint Upper Marlboro neighborhood! 2 car garage. Fireplace in formal living room off kitchen with breakfast nook. Laundry included. New carpets throughout! See Photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have any available units?
13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have?
Some of 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does offer parking.
Does 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have a pool?
No, 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13903 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlboro Village 1 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village Apartments with GarageMarlboro Village Apartments with Gym
Marlboro Village Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Gambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University