Marlboro Village, MD
13901 KING GREGORY WAY
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

13901 KING GREGORY WAY

13901 King Gregory Way · No Longer Available
Location

13901 King Gregory Way, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled contemporary townhouse / condo with 2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 baths w/ garage. This open floor plan townhouse features spacious bedrooms located in Upper Marlboro .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13901 KING GREGORY WAY have any available units?
13901 KING GREGORY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13901 KING GREGORY WAY have?
Some of 13901 KING GREGORY WAY's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13901 KING GREGORY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13901 KING GREGORY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13901 KING GREGORY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13901 KING GREGORY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13901 KING GREGORY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13901 KING GREGORY WAY offers parking.
Does 13901 KING GREGORY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13901 KING GREGORY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13901 KING GREGORY WAY have a pool?
No, 13901 KING GREGORY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13901 KING GREGORY WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 13901 KING GREGORY WAY has accessible units.
Does 13901 KING GREGORY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13901 KING GREGORY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13901 KING GREGORY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13901 KING GREGORY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
