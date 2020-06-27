13812 Bentwaters Drive, Marlboro Village, MD 20772 Greater Upper Marlboro
patio / balcony
garage
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Nice cozy 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse with garage and deck in Upper Marlboro, close to everything. Applicants must pass credit/income/rental history/background/criminal checks. TEXT for showing instruction.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
