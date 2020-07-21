All apartments in Marlboro Village
13538 Lord Sterling Place · No Longer Available
Location

13538 Lord Sterling Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable neighborhood. Convenient first floor living. Home warranty included. Pets welcome on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE have any available units?
13538 LORD STERLING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
Is 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13538 LORD STERLING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE offer parking?
No, 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE have a pool?
No, 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13538 LORD STERLING PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
