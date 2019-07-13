All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 2991 Regal Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, MD
/
2991 Regal Oak Dr
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

2991 Regal Oak Dr

2991 Regal Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2991 Regal Oak Court, Manchester, MD 21102

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2991 Regal Oak Dr have any available units?
2991 Regal Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, MD.
Is 2991 Regal Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2991 Regal Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2991 Regal Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2991 Regal Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 2991 Regal Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 2991 Regal Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2991 Regal Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2991 Regal Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2991 Regal Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 2991 Regal Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2991 Regal Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 2991 Regal Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2991 Regal Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2991 Regal Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2991 Regal Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2991 Regal Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDWestminster, MDParkville, PAHanover, PAReisterstown, MDEldersburg, MDNew Freedom, PA
Shrewsbury, PARandallstown, MDPikesville, MDSykesville, MDSpry, PAMays Chapel, MDStewartstown, PAWeigelstown, PAMilford Mill, MDShiloh, PATimonium, MDYork, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University