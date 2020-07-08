All apartments in Lutherville
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners

4 Hazy Morn Court · (410) 376-5796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Hazy Morn Court, Lutherville, MD 21093

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit WH2 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit WH1 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Hills at 5 Corners.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a window in the fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. A FREE private storage locker is provided for each apartment for your convenience. At 5 Corners Apartments at The Lakes, we have what you need to live comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
limit: 1
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Hills at 5 Corners have any available units?
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners has 2 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Whispering Hills at 5 Corners have?
Some of Whispering Hills at 5 Corners's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Hills at 5 Corners currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Hills at 5 Corners pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Hills at 5 Corners is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Hills at 5 Corners offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Hills at 5 Corners offers parking.
Does Whispering Hills at 5 Corners have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whispering Hills at 5 Corners does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Hills at 5 Corners have a pool?
No, Whispering Hills at 5 Corners does not have a pool.
Does Whispering Hills at 5 Corners have accessible units?
Yes, Whispering Hills at 5 Corners has accessible units.
Does Whispering Hills at 5 Corners have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Hills at 5 Corners has units with dishwashers.
Does Whispering Hills at 5 Corners have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Whispering Hills at 5 Corners has units with air conditioning.
