Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:13 AM

Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners

2 Hazy Morn Ct · (410) 376-5660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Hazy Morn Ct, Lutherville, MD 21093

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit RK1 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit RK2 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
furnished
patio / balcony
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a window in the fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. A FREE private storage locker is provided for each apartment for your convenience. At Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners, we have what you need to live comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9 , 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pert
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners have any available units?
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners has 2 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners have?
Some of Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners currently offering any rent specials?
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners pet-friendly?
Yes, Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners is pet friendly.
Does Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners offer parking?
Yes, Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners offers parking.
Does Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners have a pool?
No, Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners does not have a pool.
Does Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners have accessible units?
Yes, Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners has accessible units.
Does Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners has units with dishwashers.
Does Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners has units with air conditioning.

