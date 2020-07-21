21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely 3 BR, 3 BA home in quiet neighborhood. Home features hardwood floors, a fully finished basement with bar, washer and dryer, a driveway and a lovely deck off of the kitchen and a nice-size backyard. Close to I-83 and I-695.