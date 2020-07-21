Lovely 3 BR, 3 BA home in quiet neighborhood. Home features hardwood floors, a fully finished basement with bar, washer and dryer, a driveway and a lovely deck off of the kitchen and a nice-size backyard. Close to I-83 and I-695.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD have any available units?
21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutherville, MD.
Is 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.