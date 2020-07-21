All apartments in Lutherville
Find more places like 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lutherville, MD
/
21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD

21 Bramleigh Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lutherville
See all
Lutherville - Timonium
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21 Bramleigh Road, Lutherville, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 BR, 3 BA home in quiet neighborhood. Home features hardwood floors, a fully finished basement with bar, washer and dryer, a driveway and a lovely deck off of the kitchen and a nice-size backyard. Close to I-83 and I-695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD have any available units?
21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutherville, MD.
Is 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutherville.
Does 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD offer parking?
No, 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD have a pool?
No, 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 BRAMLEIGH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct
Lutherville, MD 21093
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners
2 Hazy Morn Ct
Lutherville, MD 21093
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners
4 Hazy Morn Court
Lutherville, MD 21093

Similar Pages

Lutherville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLutherville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lutherville Apartments with BalconiesLutherville Apartments with Parking
Lutherville Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDWestminster, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDHanover, PA
Rossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDHavre de Grace, MDJoppatowne, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDEast York, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University