Home
/
Lutherville, MD
/
2 WENDSLOW PLACE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 WENDSLOW PLACE
2 Wendslow Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lutherville
See all
Lutherville - Timonium
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2 Wendslow Place, Lutherville, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a fenced in yard, deck, garage, off street driveway, hardwood floors, open kitchen, tons of light, 2 full baths, great schools, and walkable to a lot of restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 WENDSLOW PLACE have any available units?
2 WENDSLOW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lutherville, MD
.
What amenities does 2 WENDSLOW PLACE have?
Some of 2 WENDSLOW PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2 WENDSLOW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2 WENDSLOW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 WENDSLOW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2 WENDSLOW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lutherville
.
Does 2 WENDSLOW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2 WENDSLOW PLACE offers parking.
Does 2 WENDSLOW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 WENDSLOW PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 WENDSLOW PLACE have a pool?
No, 2 WENDSLOW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2 WENDSLOW PLACE have accessible units?
Yes, 2 WENDSLOW PLACE has accessible units.
Does 2 WENDSLOW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 WENDSLOW PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 WENDSLOW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 WENDSLOW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
