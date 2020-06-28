Rent Calculator
1314 BURLEIGH ROAD
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM
1314 BURLEIGH ROAD
1314 Burleigh Road
Location
1314 Burleigh Road, Lutherville, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD have any available units?
1314 BURLEIGH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lutherville, MD
.
Is 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1314 BURLEIGH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lutherville
.
Does 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD offer parking?
No, 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD have a pool?
No, 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 BURLEIGH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
