Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Convenient Lutherville location.Completely renovated from top to bottom! Immaculate and move in ready! Three bedrooms, finished lower level w/ full bath, snazzy new kitchen and baths, gleaming hardwoods and fresh paint. Ample storage area. Lawn care and outside maintenance included in rent. Pets on a case-by-case basis. One car garage and off-street parking. Available immediately.