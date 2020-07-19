10,000 SF warehouse including approximately 3000SF of office space. ML zoning, the space features two 10 X 12 overhead dock height doors plus forklift ramp to the ground. Clean, ready for new tenant, immediate occupancy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 GREENWOOD PL have any available units?
7 GREENWOOD PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
Is 7 GREENWOOD PL currently offering any rent specials?
7 GREENWOOD PL is not currently offering any rent specials.