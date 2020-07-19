All apartments in Lochearn
Location

7 Greenwood Place, Lochearn, MD 21208

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
10,000 SF warehouse including approximately 3000SF of office space. ML zoning, the space features two 10 X 12 overhead dock height doors plus forklift ramp to the ground. Clean, ready for new tenant, immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 GREENWOOD PL have any available units?
7 GREENWOOD PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
Is 7 GREENWOOD PL currently offering any rent specials?
7 GREENWOOD PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 GREENWOOD PL pet-friendly?
No, 7 GREENWOOD PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 7 GREENWOOD PL offer parking?
Yes, 7 GREENWOOD PL offers parking.
Does 7 GREENWOOD PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 GREENWOOD PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 GREENWOOD PL have a pool?
No, 7 GREENWOOD PL does not have a pool.
Does 7 GREENWOOD PL have accessible units?
No, 7 GREENWOOD PL does not have accessible units.
Does 7 GREENWOOD PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 GREENWOOD PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 GREENWOOD PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 GREENWOOD PL does not have units with air conditioning.
