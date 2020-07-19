6909 Real Princess Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

MAHOGANY PARK RENTAL - VERY NICE COLONIAL WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH TABLE SPACE. FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UNFINISHED BASEMENT GREAT FOR STORAGE 2 CAR GARAGE AND REAR DECK.



(RLNE4659861)