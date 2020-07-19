All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6909 Real Princess Ln

6909 Real Princess Lane · No Longer Available
Lochearn
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

6909 Real Princess Lane, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
MAHOGANY PARK RENTAL - VERY NICE COLONIAL WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH TABLE SPACE. FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UNFINISHED BASEMENT GREAT FOR STORAGE 2 CAR GARAGE AND REAR DECK.

(RLNE4659861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Real Princess Ln have any available units?
6909 Real Princess Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 6909 Real Princess Ln have?
Some of 6909 Real Princess Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Real Princess Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Real Princess Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Real Princess Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6909 Real Princess Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 6909 Real Princess Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6909 Real Princess Ln offers parking.
Does 6909 Real Princess Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 Real Princess Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Real Princess Ln have a pool?
No, 6909 Real Princess Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6909 Real Princess Ln have accessible units?
No, 6909 Real Princess Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Real Princess Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6909 Real Princess Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6909 Real Princess Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6909 Real Princess Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
