6 RETINUE COURT
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

6 RETINUE COURT

6 Retinue Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Retinue Court, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo, ground floor unit in secure building with direct access to outdoors. Hardwood floors, laundry access, move-in ready. All utilities included at 1265. Vouchers considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

