Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo, ground floor unit in secure building with direct access to outdoors. Hardwood floors, laundry access, move-in ready. All utilities included at 1265. Vouchers considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 RETINUE COURT have any available units?
6 RETINUE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
Is 6 RETINUE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6 RETINUE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.