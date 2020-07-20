All apartments in Lochearn
Find more places like 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lochearn, MD
/
3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE

3650 Forest Garden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lochearn
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3650 Forest Garden Avenue, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A beautifully renovated basement efficiency. All utilities included such as Xfinity premium television package, central air and gas heat. Also bi-monthly light house cleaning service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have any available units?
3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
Is 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct
Lochearn, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Lochearn 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLochearn 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lochearn Apartments with BalconiesLochearn Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Lochearn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFairland, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MD
Seabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University