Home
Lochearn, MD
3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE
3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE
3650 Forest Garden Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3650 Forest Garden Avenue, Lochearn, MD 21207
Amenities
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A beautifully renovated basement efficiency. All utilities included such as Xfinity premium television package, central air and gas heat. Also bi-monthly light house cleaning service
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have any available units?
3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lochearn, MD
.
Is 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lochearn
.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3650 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
