Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Linthicum, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Linthicum apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
59 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
61 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
22 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,019
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,478
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
77 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
23 Units Available
Little Italy
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,123
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$1,175
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury garden-style community includes swimming pool, outdoor picnic area and free storage. Units include breakfast bar, ceiling fans and gas stove. Located in Burnie, close to Southgate Shopping Plaza.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Westport
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Otterbein
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Results within 10 miles of Linthicum
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,656
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$889
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Baltimore
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,660
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
34 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
City Guide for Linthicum, MD

Bleep bleep, blorp blorp. Linthicum is home to the National Electronics Museum, which hosts an annual event called Robot Fest. Here, techies and hobbyists unite to salute the field of robotics, hopefully without accidentally creating a race of evil metal overlords or a sentient defense program. It hasn't happened yet, but who knows what next year's festival will bring. Whatever comes to pass, there's bound to be robot-style dancing involved.

Linthicum is an unincorporated census designated place in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. That's a bit of a mouthful, even more so considering that it's actually known by the Postal Service as Linthicum Heights. Whatever you like to call this town, there are 10,434 people dancing the robot all over the 5.5 square miles that make up Linthicum. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Linthicum, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Linthicum apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Linthicum apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

