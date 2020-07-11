36 Apartments for rent in Linthicum, MD with move-in specials
Bleep bleep, blorp blorp. Linthicum is home to the National Electronics Museum, which hosts an annual event called Robot Fest. Here, techies and hobbyists unite to salute the field of robotics, hopefully without accidentally creating a race of evil metal overlords or a sentient defense program. It hasn't happened yet, but who knows what next year's festival will bring. Whatever comes to pass, there's bound to be robot-style dancing involved.
Linthicum is an unincorporated census designated place in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. That's a bit of a mouthful, even more so considering that it's actually known by the Postal Service as Linthicum Heights. Whatever you like to call this town, there are 10,434 people dancing the robot all over the 5.5 square miles that make up Linthicum. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Linthicum apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Linthicum apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.