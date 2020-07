Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool volleyball court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance

St. Mary`s Landing Apartments is Lexington Park and Southern Maryland`s finest apartment community and provides easy access to fishing, sailing or just relaxing by the Bay. We offer 14 unique floor plans ranging from efficiencies to three bedrooms and pride ourselves on our amazing free resident amenities. Whether you are looking for privacy, recreation or a little of both, you and your family will find the perfect home at St. Mary`s Landing Apartments. 1 mile from Patuxent Naval Air Station, nestled between Route 235, Leonardtown Road and Great Mills Road. No other Lexington Park apartment community is more convenient to shopping, schools, dining, and Leonardtown, MD. We're the best apartment rental value in the Tri-County area. Contact us now for apartment availability!